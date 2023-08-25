RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD keeps pullback from 0.6480 upside hurdle amid cautious markets, Fed Chair Powell in the spotlight
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6410-15, after a heavily volatile Thursday. The Aussie pair dropped the most in three weeks the previous day while reversing from the weekly top, as well as the key resistance line, as the US Dollar cheered broad risk-off mood and mostly upbeat US data.
EUR/USD drills 10-week low near 1.0800 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, Fed Powell’s speech
EUR/USD bears keep control at the lowest level in 2.5 months despite struggling with the 200-DMA support amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The Euro pair dropped the most in a month the previous day, as well as refreshed the multi-day bottom before a few hours, while flirting with the 1.0800 level.
Gold hovers above $1,900 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Gold price struggles to continue the winning streak, trading around $1,915 per troy ounce. The yellow metal is on the path to recover from the losses registered in the previous four weeks ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
PEPE price crashes by 15% due to scam FUD, sudden 16 trillion PEPE transfer to exchanges
PEPE price took an unexpected hit on Thursday as the meme coin fell victim to FUD (Fear, Uncertainity, Doubt). The meme coin made headlines in the last quarter but lost the traction it had among investors come August, with the FUD making it worse for the altcoin.
US Jackson Hole symposium: Powell’s speech to move markets
In a quiet data week, the market’s focus remains on the Jackson Hole Symposium for any policy tweaks from Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics, and economists from around the world at its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.