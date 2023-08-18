RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD recovers further from YTD low, retakes 0.6400 mark and beyond on softer USD
AUD/USD gains positive traction on Friday and snaps an eight-day losing streak to the YTD low. Hope for more stimulus from China prompts intraday short-covering amid a mildly weaker USD. The Fed's hawkish outlook and looming recession risks limit the USD losses and cap the major.
USD/JPY consolidates pullback near 145.50 as US yields retreat
USD/JPY remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day after refreshing the Year-To-Date (YTD) high, pressured around 145.50 heading into the European morning. A broad pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields weigh on the pair.
Gold rebounds but 200 DMA appears a tough nut to crack
Gold price is looking to extend the rebound from five-month lows of $1,885 early Friday, as the United States Dollar (USD) resumes its correction from a two-month top, tracking the sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields across the curve.
Bitcoin price dips to the $25,100 range with $820 million long positions liquidated across the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below critical levels to test its range low during the afternoon hours of the US session. The slump was accompanied by heavy liquidations across the board, allowing retail traders to step in while longs closed their positions to avoid further losses.
Tension running high into weekly close
High beta currencies continue to suffer into the end of the week, while US equities have gotten smashed. It has certainly been an ugly run for financial markets this week and investors are back to worrying about a Fed outlook which still leaves the door open for an even less investor friendly path forward.