NZD/USD recovers above 0.5950 on RBNZ's inaction, Orr eyed
NZD/USD is building on its rebound and jumped nearly 20 pips on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rates on-hold decision early Wednesday. The pair also capitalizes on a broad US Dollar consolidation ahead of the Fed Minutes. Eyes on Orr's presser, first.
AUD/USD renews YTD low as bears approach 0.6410 support with eyes on FOMC Minutes
AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds near 0.6430 as it renews the Year-To-Date (YTD) low during the seven-day losing streak early Wednesday. The Aussie pair justifies its risk barometer status ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting minutes.
Gold appears frail near $1,900 on China woes, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold remains pressured at $1,901 as it reverses late Tuesday’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in seven weeks. China-induced risk aversion joined upbeat United States data and hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) talks, as well as fears of witnessing credit rating downgrade of major US companies, weighed on sentiment and the XAU/USD the previous day.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
Making sense of the Tuesday price action
Tuesday was an interesting day for financial markets. First off, given the robust US retail sales print, which sent the Atlanta Fed’s GDP tracker surging to 5%, one would have thought rates would have been higher on the day, not lower.