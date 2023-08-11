RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6550 as RBA's Lowe signals more hikes
AUD/USD is advancing toward 0.6550, having caught a fresh bid on RBA Governor Lowe’s hawkish remarks, hinting at more tightening ahead. The US Dollar clings to the overnight solid recovery gains, which could limit the AUD/USD rebound. US sentiment data awaited.
USD/JPY flirts with YTD peak, remains below 145.00 mark amid fears of an intervention
USD/JPY adds to its weekly gains and steadily climbs toward 145.00 psychological mark during the Asian session, closing in on the YTD peak touched in June. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as traders remain on guard, expectant of any intervention by Japanese authorities.
Gold approaches $1,900 as more clues of US inflation loom
Gold price bears are in control at the lowest level in a month, despite the mid-Thursday’s corrective bounce, as markets await more clues of the US inflation data on early Friday.
Bittrex to pay a stark $24 million fine amid SEC's ongoing enforcement push against crypto industry
Bittrex cryptocurrency exchange is set to pay a heavy fine after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the firm of violating securities laws. The penalty comes as the financial regulator continues to impose its enforcement actions on the cryptocurrency industry.
Playing the game of Fed cuts is risky business
It seems that economists are dialling in on inflation metrics as the latest CPI print hit right on the consensus screws, which for an extended time, had everyone gathered around the screens wondering what to do next.