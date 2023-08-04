RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD extends recovery toward 6600, as focus shifts to US NFP
AUD/USD is extending recovery from two-month lows toward 0.6600 early Asia this Friday. The Aussie shrugs off the dovish RBA's Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) amid a fresh decline in the US Dollar and Sino-Australia trade optimism. US NFP data awaited.
EUR/USD nears key 1.0980 hurdle as Eurozone Retail Sales, US NFP loom
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0960 as traders in Europe brace for a volatile Friday filled with multiple top-tier data/events. While preparing for the key catalysts, the Euro pair defends the previous day’s recovery from the 100-SMA as it struggles to overcome the one-month low.
Gold could resume downtrend on strong US jobs data
Another down week in the making for Gold price, as it is on track to book the worst week in six on Friday. However, the extended pullback in the United States Dollar (USD) combined with retreating US Treasury bond yields are helping put a floor under Gold price in the lead-up to the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) showdown.
COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall. Notably, COIN had fallen 20% before the buyer congestion level mentioned seemingly restored optimism in the network.
NFP pivotal to the direction of the Dollar
The stronger than expected US GDP data supported the dollar higher . The US Dollar Index (DXY) over the short term is expected to remain above 100.00 unless NFP comes in below its forecast.