AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6700 on RBA Lowe's speech
AUD/USD is consolidating near two-week highs above 0.6700, unimpressed by RBA Governor Lowe's speech. The USD selling remains unabated and turns out to be a key factor in lending support to the pair ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
USD/JPY plummets to one-month low, closer to mid-139.00s ahead of the crucial US CPI report
USD/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the fifth straight day on Wednesday. Speculations that the BoJ will change its policy stance in July continues to boost the JPY. The prevailing USD selling bias contributes to the ongoing slide to a nearly one-month low.
Gold touches multi-week high, around $1,940 ahead of US CPI
Gold price continues gaining traction on Wednesday and climbs to a three-week high. Doubts over more Fed rate hikes to weigh on the US Dollar and benefit the XAU/USD. Investors now look to the US consumer inflation figures for a fresh directional impetus.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) release.