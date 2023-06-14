RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD bulls occupy driver’s seat above 0.6730 support, Fed eyed
AUD/USD struggles to extend the latest upside momentum despite posting mild gains near 0.6770 amid the mid-Asian session on Wednesday. Clear upside break of four-month-old previous resistance line, 200-EMA favors Aussie bulls.
USD/JPY trades with mild negative bias around 140.00, downside seems limited ahead of Fed
The USD/JPY pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday and consolidating its gains registered over the past three days. Traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines and keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting.
Gold bulls and bears go head to head in the build up to the Fed
Gold price is firm in Tokyo as the focus stays on the Federal Reserve later today and following the US inflation report that gave something for both the bears and bulls. The yellow metal gained overnight following the fall in US inflation.
Coinbase request for SEC rulemaking delayed for four months, citing a “weak claim”
Coinbase (COIN) request for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expedite its rulemaking concerning digital asset trading has been met with massive disappointment.
Lower CPI, higher change for a pause on Fed
In May, the United States experienced a slowdown in price pressures, primarily due to a decrease in gasoline prices. As a result, the CPI only advanced by 0.1% on a month-to-month basis, which was in line with expectations.