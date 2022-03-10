Key Trading Levels: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, USD Index, & S&P 500 [Video]

Overview:
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, USD Index, and S&P 500.
Read the updated analysis below:
- AUDJPY has rallied from the 84.29 and 83.97 weekly support levels back to the 85.00 level.
- AUDUSD has rallied back to the 0.7314 weekly resistance level.
- EURJPY has rallied strongly back to the 128.24 weekly resistance level.
- EURUSD has rallied strongly back to the 1.1100 level.
- GBPJPY has rallied back to the 152.66 daily resistance level. Will price further decline to test the 149.00 weekly support level in line with the double top pattern?
- GBPUSD has rallied back to the 1.3168 weekly resistance level.
- NZDJPY has rallied back to retest the 79.23 weekly resistance level. Will price now decline back down to the 78.64 weekly support level?
- NZDUSD has rejected the 68.90 and 68.59 weekly resistance levels. Will price now decline below the 0.6804 weekly support level?
- USDJPY has rallied back to 115.92 the 4 hour resistance area and 79% fib retracement level.
- USD Index has declined below the 98.12 monthly support level.
- S&P500 has closed back above the 4268 monthly resistance level.
