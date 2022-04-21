Overview:
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500.
Read the updated analysis below:
- AUDJPY has broken above the 94.31 daily resistance level and is finding support at the 95.00 level.
- AUDUSD has rallied back to the 0.7456 daily resistance level. Will price hold and fail at this resistance level?
- EURJPY has broken above the 137.49 monthly resistance level. Will the 137.49 monthly resistance level now become support for the next advance?
- EURUSD has found support at the 1.0806 weekly support level rallying back towards the 1.0900 daily resistance level.
- GBPJPY has advanced to the 168.01 monthly resistance level.
- GBPUSD has found support at the 1.3000 weekly support level. Will price rally back to the 1.3168 monthly resistance level?
- NZDJPY has broken above the 86.40 monthly resistance level. Will the 86.40 monthly resistance level now become support for the next advance?
- NZDUSD has rallied back to the 0.6804 monthly resistance level.
- USDJPY has broken above the 125.85 monthly resistance level. Will the 125.85 monthly resistance level now become support for the next advance?
- USD Index has closed back below the 100.39 monthly resistance level. Will price decline back to the 99.42 weekly support level?
- S&P 500 continues to rally this week, but the overall trend remains down showing lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart.
