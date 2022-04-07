Overview:
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD Index, and S&P 500.
Read the updated analysis below:
- AUDJPY has reversed at the 94.00 level. Will price decline back down to the 90.71 monthly support level?
- AUDUSD has failed to hold above the 0.7555 monthly resistance level.
- EURJPY has found short term support at the 134.51 daily support level.
- EURUSD has broken below the 1.0945 daily support level confirming a lower top on the weekly chart. Will price decline back down to the 1.0806 weekly support level?
- GBPJPY has found support at the 159.00 level. Will price rally back to the 163.06 monthly resistance level?
- GBPUSD has rejected the 1.3168 monthly resistance level. Will price decline back down to the 1.3000 weekly support level?
- NZDJPY has failed at the 86.40 monthly resistance level for the second time. Will price decline back down to the 84.24 daily support level?
- NZDUSD has rejected the 0.6998 daily resistance level and closed below the 62% fib retracement level of the monthly range.
- USDJPY is retesting the 123.74 monthly resistance level.
- USD Index continues to advance closing above the 99.42 weekly resistance level.
- S&P 500 has reversed back below the 4529 weekly resistance level and formed a lower top and bottom. Will price decline back down to the 4268 monthly support level?
