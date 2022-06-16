Overview
FOMC raised interest rates by 0.75% and the USD declines.
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500 below:
- AUDJPY has rallied back to the 94.02-31 daily/weekly resistance area ahead of the AUD unemployment data.
- AUDUSD has rallied back to the 0.7030-35 daily resistance area ahead of the AUD unemployment data.
- EURJPY continues to test the 139.99 weekly support level.
- EURUSD has rallied and failed at the 1.0500 level closing below the 1.0462 monthly resistance level.
- GBPJPY has found support at the 161.85 daily support level. Will price rally back to the 164.64 daily resistance level.
- GBPUSD has rallied back to the 1.2200 level closing below the 1.2195 weekly resistance level.
- NZDJPY has found support at the 83.90 monthly support level.
- NZDUSD has found support at the 0.6204 monthly support level and rallied back to the 0.6300 level.
- USDCAD has rejected the 1.2963 monthly resistance level.
- USDJPY has reversed at the 135.16 monthly resistance level and declined back to the 133.59 four hour support level.
- USD Index has broken above the 103.81 monthly resistance level.
- S&P 500 had a one day rally after a four day decline. Price remains in a clear downtrend.
