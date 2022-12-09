RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EUR/USD looks to end choppy week above 1.0500
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Friday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading flat on the day, however, the pair managed to shake off the bearish pressure and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD gains traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800
After having climbed to a fresh daily high of $1,804, Gold price erased some of its daily gains and declined below $1,800 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3.5% after PPI data, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing.
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
NVDA may bounce second day in a row on inflation data
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is rising in Friday's premarket a day after it closed up a hefty 6.5% on more news that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking is beginning to deliver results.