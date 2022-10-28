RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
USDJPY consolidates ahead of the BOJ policy decision
The USDJPY barely slumps as the Asian Pacific session begins, following a trading day where a strong US Dollar spurred by positive data from the United States was not enough to derail the Japanese Yen, which held to gains, even though they were minimal.
AUD/USD: Bulls need to hold above 0.6435
AUD/USD is meeting a key resistance line with eyes on a break of both hourly and daily trendlines. The bulls remain in control despite the risks of rejection at the resistance and a move below the trendline support. 0.6550 is a key level on the daily chart while the bulls hold on 100 pips lower.
Gold retreats towards $1,650 on firmer DXY, focus on US PCE inflation
Gold price remains pressured for the second consecutive day as sellers poke short-term key support around $1,660 during Friday’s Asian session. The bullion justifies a firmer US dollar amid the risk-off mood.
Polygon partners with cross-chain communication medium Axelar to connect Polygon Supernets
Polygon Supernets will be able to transfer assets to and fro with the help of Axelar. Integration of Axelar will remove the need for decentralized exchanges (DEX) on every Supernet for cross-chain liquidity solutions.
Key central banks are preparing for a slowdown in rate hikes - now also the ECB
As most observers assumed, the ECB raised its key rate by 75 points to 2.0%. These are low rates by modern standards, but the eurozone last saw such rates 14 years ago. The central bank indicated its intention to withdraw liquidity from the banking system to combat record inflation.