AUD/USD buyers flirt with 0.6300 preceding key China/US consumer-centric data
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6300, after a tragic rebound from the 2.5-year low, as traders await data from the key customer China during early Friday in Asia. In addition to the pre-data anxiety, the lack of confirmation of the latest run-up in the pair also seemed to have challenged the buyers of late.
EUR/USD bears eye a correction following high volatility induced US CPI
EUR/USD is headed into Tokyo's Friday open around the highs of the week which leaves the downside vulnerable for the day ahead with last week's low score around Nonfarm Payrolls vulnerable neat 0.9720.
Gold bulls are moving on for the kill
Gold ended on Wall Street at around $1,670 and down by over 0.5% on the day in the face of sky-high inflation in the US and on a global scale. XAU/USD travelled between a low of $1642.46 from a high of $1,682.49.
XRP: Has the recent rebound shifted the bearish narrative?
XRP price witnessed an extremely volatile market behavior amidst the US Consumer Price Index release. Key levels have been defined to determine the next trending direction. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.56.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Friday’s US Retail Sales and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment data will be also closely scrutinized, as they will shed additional light on household trends amid rising interest rates and the ongoing cost of living squeeze.