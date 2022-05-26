Overview:
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, USD index, and S&P 500 below:
- AUDJPY continues to find resistance at the 90.29 monthly resistance level.
- AUDUSD has rallied back to the 0.7100 level.
- EURJPY has rallied back to the 136.00 level.
- EURUSD has declined back below the 1.0700 level.
- GBPJPY continues to find support at the 158.21 monthly support level.
- GBPUSD has rallied back to the 1.2600 level just short of the 1.2614 daily resistance level.
- NZDJPY continues to find resistance at the 82.49 monthly resistance level.
- NZDUSD has rallied back to the 0.6489 weekly resistance level.
- USDCAD continues to find support at the 1.2800 level.
- USDJPY continues to decline towards the 125.85 monthly support level.
- USD Index remains below the 103.81 monthly resistance level.
- S&P 500 is consolidating within last week’s trading range.
