AUD/USD jostles with 0.6500 hurdle on mixed China PMI data, US inflation eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around 0.6500 as it pokes the resistance line of a bullish wedge during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote remains on the way to printing the third weekly loss, as well as the biggest monthly downside in three.
EUR/USD eyes further upside as bulls attack 0.9830 key hurdle
EUR/USD jostles with the key 0.9830 resistance confluence as bulls struggle to defend the first weekly gains in three during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency pair battles the four-month-old support-turned-resistance, as well as the downward sloping resistance line from September 13.
Gold marches towards $1,680 ahead of US PCE Inflation
Gold price is aiming to test the critical hurdle of $1,680.00 amid ongoing weakness in the US dollar index (DXY). The precious metal extended its recovery after sustaining above $1,650.00 and is expected to remain in the grip of bulls ahead.
XRP rallies by 12% as court orders SEC to produce documents from Hinman’s speech
The SEC vs. Ripple Labs case has been one of the biggest stories stemming from the crypto market. However, the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not only about to come to an end two years since its beginning but might also see Ripple Labs win it.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.