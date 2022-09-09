RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD: Bulls remain capped below 0.6800 on China inflation miss
AUD/USD is holding sizeable gains below 0.6800, as bulls remain restricted by the big miss on the Chinese CPI and PPI prints. The US dollar correction extends, despite the rally in the Treasury yields and Powell's hawkish rhetoric.
EUR/USD pierces 20-DMA to rise past 1.0000 inside bearish channel
EUR/USD extends the early-week rebound from a two-month-old support line as it marches to 1.0020 during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency crosses the 20-DMA while staying inside a downward-sloping trend channel established since early May.
Gold pares ECB, Powell-led losses above $1,700, focus on inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) renews intraday high near $1,715 as it consolidates the previous day’s losses amid cautious optimism during Friday’s Asian session. The metal’s recent upside could also be linked to the lack of major data.
This is how long it would take for Polkadot to initiate a 210% recovery
Polkadot is among the cohort of cryptocurrencies that have yet to witness any recovery since the recent spikes in prices were wiped out by the dips in August. Standing at its June lows, DOT needs support from its investors as well as the broader market cues.
When rising unemployment is not good news for gold
Powell, we could have a problem! According to the BLS, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in the previous month, as the chart below shows. It seems to be a fatal blow to the narrative of a strong labor market.