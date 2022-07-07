Overview
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, USD index, and S&P 500 below:
- AUD/JPY continues to hold at the 92.00 level. Will price decline and test the 91.16 daily support level?
- AUD/USD has retested the 0.6826 monthly resistance level closing below the 0.6800 level.
- EUR/JPY has declined and tested the 137.52 weekly support level. Will price now break this level for a further decline?
- EUR/USD has declined below the 1.0340 monthly support level closing below the 1.0200 level.
- GBP/JPY has declined and tested the 161.00 daily support level. Will price continue to decline and test the 159.98 weekly support level?
- GBP/USD has closed below the 1.1933 weekly support level.
- NZD/JPY has retested and failed at the 83.90 monthly resistance level.
- NZD/USD continues to hold below the 0.6204 monthly resistance level.
- USD/CAD has retested the 1.3076 weekly resistance level. Will price advance above this strong resistance level?
- USD/JPY continues to consolidate just above the 136.15 broken monthly resistance level.
- USD index continues to advance towards the 108.09 monthly resistance level.
- S&P 500 continues to find support at the 3808 weekly support level.
