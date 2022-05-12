Overview:
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500:
- AUDJPY has closed below the 90.92 monthly support level.
- AUDUSD has closed below the 0.6967 monthly support level and is now targeting the 0.6826 monthly support level.
- EURJPY has rejected the 137.52 weekly resistance level and is now targeting the 134.77 daily support level.
- EURUSD has closed below the 1.0522 monthly support level.
- GBPJPY has broken below the 159.04 daily support level and is now targeting the 158.21 monthly support level.
- GBPUSD has closed below the 1.2251 weekly support level.
- NZDJPY has rejected the 82.49 monthly resistance level and is now targeting the 79.23 weekly support level.
- NZDUSD has rejected the 0.6380 weekly resistance level and is now targeting the 0.6204 monthly support level.
- USDCAD has closed above the 1.2963 monthly resistance levels for the third day in a row.
- USDJPY continues to find support above the 129.40 daily support level.
- USD Index has closed above the 103.81 monthly resistance level.
- S&P 500 continues to decline lower.
