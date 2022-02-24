Overview:
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USD Index and S&P 500.
AUDJPY and AUDUSD rally within last month’s trading range.
EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD remain range bound with a downside bias.
NZDJPY and NZDUSD strong weekly rally on the back of an interest rate rise of 0.25%. NZDJPY rallies back to the 77.92 weekly resistance level. NZDUSD rallies back to the 0.6804 weekly resistance level.
EURJPY short term rally with a downside bias.
USD Index remains range bound with an upside bias.
S&P500 testing and now breaking the 4268 monthly support level.
