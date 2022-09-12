Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
AUD/USD struggles near 0.6850 as risk-on mood ebbs ahead of Aussie employment, US inflation
AUD/USD bulls struggle to keep reins, after posting the biggest weekly rebound in five, amid Monday’s sluggish Asian session. In addition to China’s holiday, fears emanating from the dragon nation and a light calendar also challenge the Aussie pair traders.
EUR/USD faces barricades around 1.0100, focus shifts to US Inflation data
The EUR/USD pair has sensed selling interest right after opening around Friday’s high near 1.0100. The asset is expected to turn sideways as it is auctioning around a prior balanced balance profile placed in a range of 1.0123-1.200.
Gold defends monthly resistance break above $1,700, US inflation eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins the week’s trading on the front foot at around $1,717, after posting the first weekly gains in four. The metal’s latest upside could be linked to the US dollar’s broad weakness despite the hawkish Fedspeak.
Dogecoin ready to conquer space with SpaceX embrace
In the $258 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk, seven new investor plaintiffs have joined the fight. Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme supporting the cryptocurrency DOGE. Despite the lawsuit, DOGE has found utility among traders and merchants.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bear market rally is back but could it become a new bull
Equity markets bucked a three-week losing run when they closed higher on Friday and completed a positive week for all the leading indices. Talk of 75 basis points failed to dent enthusiasm as investors flocked to all sectors including oil.