Key trading levels: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, other currencies, Gold and S&P 500 [Video]

AUD/USD defends 0.6600 as Dollar licks wounds ahead of US ADP data
AUD/USD is posting small gains while defending 0.6600, as the US Dollar nurses overnight losses, fuelled by Fitch's US credit rating downgrade. The further upside in the Aussie appears elusive amid a risk-off market mood and following the dovish RBA outlook. US ADP jobs eyed.
USD/JPY resumes its north-side journey near 143.30 following the BoJ Minutes
The USD/JPY pair resumes its north-side journey and reclaims the 143.30 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. Market participants await the US ADP Employment Change despite the lack of top-tier economic data released from Japan.
Gold: Sustained recovery hinges on weak US ADP jobs data
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery near $1,950, having slumped $20 to hit three-week lows on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is seeing a pullback from multi-week highs against its major peers, as US Treasury yields also retreat after Fitch lowered the US credit rating.
Bitcoin price spikes as MicroStrategy’s Saylor may increase BTC holdings after $750 million stock sale
Bitcoin price has made a commendable move in the lower timeframe, rising despite the overall lack of volatility. With a little push from software developer firm MicroStrategy, the flagship crypto has reclaimed levels last seen around July 24.
US debt rating downgrade
Stocks were trading on the back foot overnight after US10yr rose above 4% for the first time since 7 July. The ISM Manufacturing survey rose slightly from a month ago to 46.4 from 46.0. The dispersion index is still pointing to a contraction in the industrials sector of the US.