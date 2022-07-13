Overview
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500.
- AUD/JPY continues to consolidate holding at the 92.00 level. Will price decline and test the 91.16 daily support level?
- AUD/USD has rallied back to the 0.6761 daily resistance level. Will price decline and move below the 0.6722 monthly support level?
- EUR/JPY has formed a further lower top. Will price continue to decline and break below the 136.79 daily support level?
- EUR/USD has tested to 1.0000 level. Will price continue to decline and move below the 1.0000 level?
- GBP/JPY has formed a further lower top. Will price continue to decline and test the 159.98 weekly support level?
- GBP/USD has false broke the 1.1876 daily support level.
- NZD/JPY continues to consolidate at the 83.90 monthly resistance level.
- NZD/USD continues to decline testing the 0.6124 daily support/resistance level.
- USD/CAD continues to consolidate below the 1.3076 weekly resistance level.
- USD/JPY is holding above the 136.36 daily support level.
- US Dollar Index continues to advance testing the 108.09 monthly resistance level.
- S&P 500 continues to find support at the 3808 weekly support level.
