Key trading levels: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD – Strong JPY pairs [Video]

Overview
Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
Last week AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD were all positive for the week following the US interest rate rise. Pairs to the JPY were exceptionally strong.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 86.24, resistance at 88.17, 89.08, and 90.29.
Weekly support at 86.24, resistance at 88.17.
Daily support at 85.88.
Price broke strongly above the 86.24 monthly resistance level last week. Will price continue to advance and test the 89.08 and 90.29 monthly resistance levels this week?
AUD/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 0.6991, resistance at 0.7414 and 0.7555.
Weekly support at 0.7314 and 0.7170, resistance at 0.7426 and 0.7478.
Daily support at 0.7367, resistance at 0.7441.
Price found strong support at the 0.7170 weekly support level rallying back to the 0.7414 monthly resistance level last week. Will price further advance and move above the 0.7441 daily resistance level this week?
EUR/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 127.37, resistance at 133.12.
Weekly support at 128.24, 127.92, and 125.08, resistance 131.59.
Daily support at 130.04, resistance at 131.90.
Price rallied back to the 131.59-90 weekly and daily resistance levels last week. Will price hold and decline down from the 131.59 weekly resistance level this week?
EUR/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 1.0879 and 1.0635, resistance at 1.1239.
Weekly support at 1.0879, resistance at 1.1121 and 1.1186.
Daily support at 1.0806, resistance at 1.1106 and 1.1121.
Price rallied back to the 1.1121 weekly resistance level last week. Will price decline back down to retest the 1.0900 daily support level this week?
GBP/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 148.45, resistance at 156.07, 156.59, and 158.21.
Weekly support at 152.89 and 149.00, resistance at 157.76.
Daily support at 155.22, resistance at 157.29.
Price rallied back to the 157.29 daily resistance level within the larger 156.07 to 158.21 monthly resistance area. Will the rally finish in the 156.07 to 158.21 monthly resistance area this week?
GBP/USD daily chart
Monthly resistance at 1.3168.
Weekly support at 1.2854, resistance at 1.3134 and 1.3357.
Daily support at 1.3000, resistance at 1.3194 and 1.3272.
Price has rallied back to the 1.3168 monthly resistance level. Will price hold at the 1.3168 monthly resistance level and decline back down to retest the 1.3000 daily support level this week?
