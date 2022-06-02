Overview
USD strength prevailed after a strong US ISM Manufacturing PMI data release last night.
AUDJPY has closed above the 93.00 level.
AUDUSD has rejected and closed below the 0.7200 level.
EURJPY has closed above 138.31 last month’s high.
EURUSD has declined back down to the 1.0635 monthly support level.
GBPJPY has rallied back to the 163.06 monthly resistance level.
GBPUSD has declined down from the 1.2638 daily resistance level. A double top pattern may now be forming.
NZDJPY has rallied back to the 84.24 daily resistance level.
NZDUSD has declined down from the 0.6527 monthly resistance level. A double top pattern may now be forming.
USDCAD has found support at 1.2659 the weekly 62% fib retracement level.
USDJPY has closed above the 129.77 daily resistance level.
USD Index remains positive for the week trading back towards the 103.81 monthly resistance level.
Oil has rejected the 114.44 major monthly resistance level.
AUD/USD bullish breakout set to extend towards 0.7300
AUD/USD trades in the 0.7250 region, and its highest since late April. The broad dollar’s weakness and the positive tone of Wall Street underpinned the pair. Resurgent commodity prices also provided support to the aussie
EUR/USD near weekly highs as the dollar keeps weakening
The EUR/USD pair topped around 1.0750 on Thursday, as market players dumped the greenback following downbeat US employment-related data. Growth and inflation remain in the eye of the storm.
Gold bulls return with a vengeance
Gold soared to its highest in nearly a month, holding near a daily top at $1,869.75. The dollar gave up ground on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, with additional pressure coming from easing government bond yields and the better tone of Wall Street.
Smart Money vs Dumb Money: Who controls the Dogecoin price?
Dogecoin has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market. The bulls lost about 10% of gains made since the uptrend on May 27. The new decline throws off the trajectory for the DOGE and now places a large question mark surrounding the notorious meme coin’s future.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
