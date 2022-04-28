Overview
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500:
-
AUDJPY has declined down to the 90.71 monthly support level. Will price rally back to the 93.07 daily resistance level and form a lower top on the daily chart?
-
AUDUSD has broken below the 0.7165 daily support level and this level is now acting as intraday resistance.
-
EURJPY has tested the 135.51 daily support level. Will price continue to decline down to the 134.12 monthly support level?
-
EURUSD has broken below the 1.0635 major monthly support level. Will the 1.0635 monthly support level now act as resistance for a further decline?
-
GBPJPY has broken strongly below the 164.64 daily support level. Will price decline down to the 158.21 monthly support level?
-
GBPUSD has broken below the 1.2647 weekly support level. Will the 1.2647 weekly support level now act as resistance for a further decline?
-
NZDJPY has false broke the 86.40 monthly resistance level. Will price rally back to the 84.83 daily resistance level and form a lower top on the daily chart?
-
NZDUSD has tested the 0.6527 monthly support level.
-
USDJPY has formed a lower top on the daily chart. Will price decline back down to the 125.85 monthly support level?
-
USD Index continues to advance towards the 103.81 monthly resistance level.
-
S&P 500 has tested the 4138 daily support level ahead of the 4104 monthly support level.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk.
