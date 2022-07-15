RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EURUSD Price remains anxious above 1.0000 ahead of US data
EURUSD seems less confident above 1.0000 as investors expected higher US Retail Sales. A subdued US Michigan CSI data may put some pressure on the DXY. Testing waters approach by the ECB may widen Fed-ECB policy divergence.
GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.1850 as USD rebounds ahead of US Retail Sales
GBP/USD has picked offers around 1.1850 as the DXY is attempting a rebound ahead of US Retail Sales. A preliminary estimate for the US Retail Sales is 0.8% vs. -0.3% released earlier. Political instability and recession fears have shifted the pound bulls on the tenterhooks.
Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards Premium
Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.
