Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500 below::
- AUDJPY continues to hold at the 94.02-31 daily/weekly resistance area.
- AUDUSD has closed below the 0.6900 level. Watch for the 0.6900 level to now be resistance for a further decline.
- EURJPY has closed below the 143.00 level. Watch for the 143.00 level to now be resistance for a further decline.
- EURUSD has declined below the 1.0462 monthly support level.
- GBPJPY continues to consolidate on the daily chart.
- GBPUSD has closed below the 1.2155 weekly support level. Watch for the 1.2155 weekly support level to now be resistance for a further decline.
- NZDJPY continues to consolidate on the daily chart.
- NZDUSD is testing the 0.6204 monthly support level.
- USDCAD continues to hold at the 1.2900 weekly resistance level.
- USDJPY has broken above the 135.16 monthly resistance level and continues to advance. Next major resistance level is the 141.53 monthly resistance level from March 1991.
- USD Index continues to find support at the 103.81 monthly support level.
- S&P 500 continues to trade around the 3808 weekly support/resistance level.
