Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
EUR/USD heads for lowest weekly close since June
EUR/USD dropped further on Friday, approaching the weekly low under 1.0950. The pair is headed toward the fourth weekly loss in a row, on the back of a firm US Dollar. The DXY broke above 102.80, reaching the highest level since July.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2700 area as USD rebounds
GBP/USD lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2700 area, erasing a large portion of daily gains in the process. Following the stronger-than-expected producer inflation data from the US, the US Dollar stays resilient and weighs on the pair.
Gold returns below $1,920 as US yields rise
Gold price lost its traction and declined below $1,920 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the positive territory above 4.1% after July Producer Price Index (PPI) data came in above forecasts, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.
MULN stock reverse split fails to push shares above $1 in premarket
Mullen Automotive stock has barely failed to achieve the $1 price tag necessary to keep its listing on the NASDAQ exchange despite a reverse stock split. The company enacted a 1-for-9 reverse stock split that it won approval for at the August 3 shareholder meeting.