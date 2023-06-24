Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap two-week winning streak
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0900 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere allows the US Dollar to preserve its strength heading into the weekend. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week winning streak.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 as USD clings to recovery gains
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near 1.2700 and looks to end the week in the red. The US Dollar continues to benefit from risk aversion, with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats from daily highs, holds steady near $1,920
Gold price climbed to a daily high above $1,930 during the American trading hours but lost its recovery momentum. XAU/USD clings to small daily gains at around $1,920 amid a pullback in US yields but is headed to its lowest weekly close since early March.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.