Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
AUD/USD revisits 61.8% Fibo. level to snap three-day uptrend below 0.6800
AUD/USD begins the key week on the negative side as it takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 0.6770 while snapping a three-day uptrend during early Monday in Asia. The Aussie pair pokes the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s August-October downside.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0500 with eyes on US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0530 as the bumper week begins, having witnessed the first weekly loss in three. Recently firmer statistics from United States challenge Euro pair buyers. Fed, ECB both are up for 0.50% bps rate hike actions.
Gold sellers eye $1,780 on firmer US Dollar ahead of US inflation, Fed announcements
Gold price begins the bumper week on the negative side as it renews intraday low near $1,792 while printing the first daily loss in five during early Monday. The yellow metal takes clues from the US Dollar strength ahead of crucial catalysts.
Binance exchange is not compromised, CZ confirms, normal “market behavior”
Binance exchange locked withdrawals on some accounts that were profiting off massively volatile coins. CZ explained on Twitter that this was normal market behavior and sometimes these things happen in free markets.
Week Ahead: Slower rate hikes eyed as Fed, ECB, BoE and SNB clash
A turbulent year is fast drawing to a close and the most crucial week for central banks is upon us. The Fed will be headlining the last rate-setting decisions of 2022 that will also cover those of the ECB, BOE and SNB.