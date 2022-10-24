RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
GBP/USD keeps pullback from 50-DMA near 1.1300
GBP/USD stays defensive around a one-month-long support line, after reversing from the highest levels in a week, to 1.1300 during early Monday morning in Europe. The Cable pair reverses from the 50-DMA while declining back towards an upward-sloping support line from Sep 28.
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9800 as market’s anxiety propels DXY, focus on ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 0.9840 while keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top during early Monday. The major currency pair prints the first daily loss in three while paring the previous weekly gains amid mixed sentiment and volatile markets.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session. The pair’s earlier slump could be linked to the alleged Japan intervention while challenges to sentiment could have favored the pair buyers afterward.
Gold treads water as hopes of Fed slowdown offset stronger USD
Gold attracts fresh selling near the $1,670 area, or over a one-week high touched earlier this Monday, though the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being. The US dollar is back in demand on the first day of a new week.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied impressively in the last few days. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the move. Cardano price has rallied in applaudable fashion to end the third week of October. Since the start of the week, ADA lost 10% of its market value.