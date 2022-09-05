Last week AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY finished positive for the week.
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD finished down for the week.
GBP/USD was the weakest pair testing the 1.1500 level.
AUD/JPY Daily Chart: Monthly support at 90.72 and 90.29, resistance at 96.87 and 97.29. Weekly support at 91.41, resistance at 95.73 and 95.75. Daily support at 95.14, 94.41, and 93.06, resistance at 96.19. Price tested the 95.73-5 weekly resistance area twice last week. Will price hold the uptrend and be able to move above the 95.73-5 weekly resistance area this week?
AUD/USD Daily Chart: Monthly support at 0.6671, resistance at 0.6826, 0.6967, and 0.6991. Weekly support at 0.6681, resistance at 0.6828. Daily support at 0.6761, resistance at 0.6854 and 0.6869. Price declined below the 0.6826 monthly support level last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 0.6761 daily support level this week?
EUR/JPY Daily Chart: Monthly support at 134.12 and 133.47, resistance at 141.04 and 144.24. Weekly support at 136.86 and 133.39, resistance at 139.99. Daily support at 138.39 and 137.96, resistance at 141.39. Price advanced and tested the 139.99 weekly resistance level last week. Will price hold the uptrend and be able to move above the 139.99 weekly resistance level this week?
EUR/USD Daily Chart: Monthly resistance at 1.0118 and 1.0340. Weekly support at 0.9952 and 0.9904, resistance at 1.0349. Daily support at 0.9914 and 0.9900, resistance at 1.0079 and 1.0090. Price consolidated above the 0.9904 weekly support level last week. Will price remain in consolidation or move below the 0.9904 weekly support level this week?
GBP/JPY Daily Chart: Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 168.01. Weekly support at 160.38, 159.98, and 159.44, resistance at 166.33. Daily support at 160.80, resistance at 162.97. Price continued to consolidate last week. Still watching for a clear trend to form this week?
GBP/USD Daily Chart: Monthly support at 1.1409, resistance at 1.1645. Weekly support at 1.1409, resistance at 1.1760 and 1.1933. Daily resistance at 1.1717. Price declined and tested the 1.1500 level last week. Will price continue to decline and test the major 1.1409 monthly support level this week?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
