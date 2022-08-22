Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6900 post-PBOC LPR cut
AUD/USD is trading below 0.6900, consolidating the renewed upside after the PBOC cut the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) across the time curve. China's growth concerns continue to sap investors' confidence, as the US dollar holds firmer at the start of the week.
EUR/USD declines towards 1.0000 on expectation of hawkish guidance by Fed in Jackson Hole
The EUR/USD pair has continued its two-day losing streak after dropping below Friday’s low at 1.0032 in its opening session. The asset is declining towards parity as investors are expecting hawkish guidance from the Fed at US Jackson Hole Symposium this week.
Gold sees establishment below $1,750 as focus shifts to Jackson Hole
Gold price has declined consecutively for five trading sessions after printing a monthly high of $1,807.96. The precious metal has slipped below $1,750.00 for the first time in August. It is likely to establish below the above-mentioned critical point.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu has potential to beat the slump
Ethereum whales hold on to their Shiba Inu holdings worth over $163 million, fueling bullish sentiment among SHIB holders. Despite massive profit-taking when SHIB hit the $0.00001732, large wallet investors have a bullish outlook on the meme coin.
