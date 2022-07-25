Overview
Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
Last week AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD finished positive for the week. EURJPY and GBPJPY finished down for the week. EURJPY reversed strongly down after the ECB raised interest rates by 0.50%.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 90.72 and 90.29, resistance at 97.29.
Weekly support at 91.41, resistance at 95.73 and 96.87.
Daily support at 94.02, 93.68, and 91.95, resistance at 95.32.
Price reversed at that 95.73 weekly resistance level last week. Will price find support at the 94.02 daily support level and continue to hold the uptrend this week?
AUD/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 0.6826, 0.6722, and 0.6671, resistance at 0.6967 and 0.6991.
Weekly support at 0.6826, resistance at 0.6967.
Daily support at 0.6869, 0.6850, and 0.6761, resistance at 0.6964 and 0.7030.
Price advanced and tested the 0.6967 monthly resistance level last week. Will price move above the 0.6967 and 0.6991 monthly resistance levels this week?
EUR/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 137.49 and 134.12, resistance at 141.04 and 145.68.
Weekly support at 136.86, resistance at 144.24.
Daily support at 137.82, resistance at 139.16, 139.38, and 141.39.
Price reversed strongly down from the 142.00 level last week. Will price continue to decline and test the 137.82 support level this week?
EUR/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 1.0118, resistance at 1.0340.
Weekly support at 0.9904, resistance at 1.0349.
Daily support at 0.9952, resistance at 1.0359.
Price moved back above the 1.0118 monthly resistance level last week. Will price continue to advance and test the 1.0340 monthly resistance level this week?
GBP/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 168.01.
Weekly support at 159.98 and 158.06, resistance at 168.42 and 168.72.
Daily support at 161.85 and 161.00, resistance at 164.64 and 166.24.
Price failed to hold above the 164.64 daily support level last week. Will price decline back down to the 161.85 daily support level this week?
GBP/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 1.1645, resistance at 1.1958 and 1.1986.
Weekly support at 1.1645, resistance at 1.1933, 1.2074, and 1.2155.
Daily support at 1.1645, resistance at 1.1876.
Price declined below the 1.1933 weekly support level last week. Will price continue to decline and test the 1.1645 monthly support level this week?
