Overview

Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.

Last week AUDJPY, EURJPY, and EURUSD held gains for the week. AUDUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD were down for the week. GBP crosses were the weakest pairs for the week. The strong move against the JPY has finished in the short term.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 90.72, 90.29, and 86.24, resistance at 97.29.

Weekly support at 90.72, resistance at 92.68.

Daily resistance at 0.9431.

Price rejected the 92.68 weekly resistance level and found support at the 90.72 monthly support level last week. Will price remain between these support and resistance levels this week?

AUD/USD daily chart

Monthly resistance at 0.7555.

Weekly support at 0.7478 and 0.7314, resistance at 0.7532.

Daily support at 0.7456, 0.7441, and 0.7367, resistance at 0.7540.

Price consolidated between the 0.7532 and 0.7478 weekly resistance and support levels last week forming a lower top. Will price continue to decline from the lower top this week?

EUR/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 134.12 and 133.47, resistance at 137.49.

Weekly support at 133.14, resistance 137.49.

Daily support at 131.90, resistance 137.49.

Price rejected the 137.49 monthly resistance level last week. Will price find support at the 134.12 monthly support level for a further advance this week?

EUR/USD daily chart

Monthly support at 1.0879, resistance at 1.1239.

Weekly support at 1.0806, resistance at 1.1121 and 1.1186.

Daily support at 1.0961 and 1.0900, resistance at 1.1106 and 1.1137.

Price rejected the 1.1186 weekly resistance level last week.

Will price move back down to retest the 1.0900 daily support level this week?

GBP/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 163.06.

Weekly support at 158.06, resistance at 163.06.

Daily support at 159.04, resistance at 164.64.

Price rejected the 163.06 monthly resistance level this week. Will price continue to advance and retest the 163.06 monthly resistance level this week?

GBP/USD daily chart

Monthly resistance at 1.3168.

Weekly support at 1.3000 and 1.2854, resistance at 1.3134.

Daily support at 1.3051, resistance at 1.3211 and 1.3273.

Price held at the 1.3168 monthly resistance level last week.

Will price continue to decline back down to retest the 1.3000 weekly support level this week?

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third party. This content is information only and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.