Key Trading Levels: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD - more volatile week [Video]

Overview:
Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
Last week we saw a highly volatile market. AUDJPY and AUDUSD continued to show positive gains. EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD sold off strongly into Friday’s close. Expect more volatility this week as tensions further escalate in Ukraine.
AUDJPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 78.78, resistance at 85.80 and 86.24.
Weekly support at 84.29, 83.98, and 82.01, resistance at 85.18.
Daily support at 83.82, resistance at 84.59.
Price broke above the 84.29 weekly resistance level and tested the 85.18 weekly resistance level last week. Will price move above the 85.18 weekly resistance level this week?
AUDUSD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 0.6991, resistance at 0.7414 and 0.7555.
Weekly support at 0.7314, resistance at 0.7426 and 0.7478.
Daily support at 0.7284, resistance at 0.7359 and 0.7370.
Price broke above the 0.7314 weekly resistance level last week. Will price further advance and test the 0.7414 monthly resistance level this week?
EURJPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 122.87 and 121.61, resistance at 127.37.
Weekly support at 125.08, resistance 127.37, 127.92, and 128.24.
Daily support at 125.08, resistance at 127.37.
Price broke below the 127.37 monthly support level and tested the 125.08 weekly support level last week. Will price move below the 125.08 weekly support level this week?
EURUSD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 1.0879 and 1.0635.
Weekly support at 1.0879, resistance at 1.1121, 1.1186, and 1.1221.
Daily support at 1.0879, resistance at 1.1106.
Price broke below the 1.1121 weekly support level and tested the 1.0879 monthly support level last week. Will price move below the 1.0879 monthly support level this week?
GBPJPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 148.45, resistance at 156.07, 156.59, and 158.21.
Weekly support at 149.00, resistance at 152.89 and 156.07.
Daily support at 151.12, resistance at 152.66.
Price broke below the 152.89 weekly support level last week. Will price further decline and test the 149.00 weekly support level this week?
GBPUSD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 1.3168.
Weekly support at 1.3134, resistance at 1.3357.
Daily support at 1.3168, resistance at 1.3272 and 1.3430.
Price broke below the 1.3357 weekly support level last week. Will price further decline and test the 1.3168 monthly support level this week?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.