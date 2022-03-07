Key Trading Levels: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD - more volatile week [Video]

Overview:

Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.

Last week we saw a highly volatile market. AUDJPY and AUDUSD continued to show positive gains. EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD sold off strongly into Friday’s close. Expect more volatility this week as tensions further escalate in Ukraine.

AUDJPY Daily chart:

Monthly support at 78.78, resistance at 85.80 and 86.24.

Weekly support at 84.29, 83.98, and 82.01, resistance at 85.18.

Daily support at 83.82, resistance at 84.59.

Price broke above the 84.29 weekly resistance level and tested the 85.18 weekly resistance level last week. Will price move above the 85.18 weekly resistance level this week?

AUDUSD Daily chart:

Monthly support at 0.6991, resistance at 0.7414 and 0.7555.

Weekly support at 0.7314, resistance at 0.7426 and 0.7478.

Daily support at 0.7284, resistance at 0.7359 and 0.7370.

Price broke above the 0.7314 weekly resistance level last week. Will price further advance and test the 0.7414 monthly resistance level this week?

EURJPY Daily chart:

Monthly support at 122.87 and 121.61, resistance at 127.37.

Weekly support at 125.08, resistance 127.37, 127.92, and 128.24.

Daily support at 125.08, resistance at 127.37.

Price broke below the 127.37 monthly support level and tested the 125.08 weekly support level last week. Will price move below the 125.08 weekly support level this week?

EURUSD Daily chart:

Monthly support at 1.0879 and 1.0635.

Weekly support at 1.0879, resistance at 1.1121, 1.1186, and 1.1221.

Daily support at 1.0879, resistance at 1.1106.

Price broke below the 1.1121 weekly support level and tested the 1.0879 monthly support level last week. Will price move below the 1.0879 monthly support level this week?

GBPJPY Daily chart:

Monthly support at 148.45, resistance at 156.07, 156.59, and 158.21.

Weekly support at 149.00, resistance at 152.89 and 156.07.

Daily support at 151.12, resistance at 152.66.

Price broke below the 152.89 weekly support level last week. Will price further decline and test the 149.00 weekly support level this week?

GBPUSD Daily chart:

Monthly support at 1.3168.

Weekly support at 1.3134, resistance at 1.3357.

Daily support at 1.3168, resistance at 1.3272 and 1.3430.

Price broke below the 1.3357 weekly support level last week. Will price further decline and test the 1.3168 monthly support level this week?