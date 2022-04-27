Overview
Last week EURJPY was the only pair to hold a gain for the week. AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD all finished down for the week. GBPUSD broke strongly below the 1.3000 weekly support level on Friday and closed below the 1.2854 weekly support level.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 90.72, 90.29, and 86.24, resistance at 97.29.
Weekly support at 90.72, resistance at 94.31.
Daily support at 93.07 and 92.39, resistance at 93.85, 94.15, and 98.73.
Price false broke the 94.31 weekly resistance level last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 93.07 and 92.39 daily support levels this week?
AUD/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 0.6967, resistance at 0.7555.
Weekly support at 0.6993, resistance at 0.7314.
Daily support at 0.7165, resistance at 0.7339, 0.7367, and 0.7456.
Price declined below the 0.7314 weekly support level last week. Will price decline back down to the 0.7165 daily support level this week?
EUR/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 137.49 and 134.12, resistance at 141.04.
Weekly support at 137.52, resistance at 138.99.
Daily support at 137.12, resistance at 138.99.
Price broke above the 137.49 monthly resistance level last week. Will price decline back down to the 137.52-49 weekly/monthly support area this week?
EUR/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 1.0635.
Weekly support at 1.0806 and 1.0727, resistance at 1.1121 and 1.1186.
Daily support at 1.0757, resistance at 1.0900, 1.0923, 1.0945, and 1.0961.
Price closed below the 1.0806 weekly support level last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 1.0757 daily support level this week?
GBP/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 163.87 and 163.06, resistance at 168.01.
Weekly support at 163.87, resistance at 168.01.
Daily support at 164.64 and 159.04, resistance at 168.42.
Price rejected the 168.01 monthly resistance level last week. Will price hold above the 164.64 daily support level or continue to decline this week?
GBP/USD daily chart
Monthly resistance at 1.3168.
Weekly support at 1.2854, 1.2813, and 1.2675, resistance at 1.3000.
Daily support at 1.2813, resistance at 1.2973.
Price broke strongly below the 1.3000 weekly support level and closed below the 1.2854 weekly support level last week. Will price hold below the 1.2854 weekly support level and further decline or rally back to the 1.3000 weekly resistance level this week?
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.