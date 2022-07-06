The AUDUSD remains in red and pressuring key supports at 0.6761/58 (new two-year low, posted yesterday / 50% retracement of 0.5509/0.8007 rally).

Soured risk sentiment on growing recession fears that boosted demand for safe-haven dollar, keep the Aussie dollar in defensive mode.

Bearish daily techs (rising negative momentum, south-heading indicators, MA’s in bearish setup) add to negative outlook.

Violation of 0.6761/58 pivots is likely to spark fresh bearish acceleration on negative signal and triggering stops parked below, with possible extension towards 0.6463 (Fibo 61.8% / monthly cloud base).

Near-term action should remain below falling 10DMA (0.6870) which tracks the downtrend since June 9, to keep bears intact.

Res: 0.6832; 0.6850; 0.6870; 0.6922
Sup: 0.6758; 0.6647; 0.6601; 0.6547

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

