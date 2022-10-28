Stock investors get no break from the data and earnings deluge with key oil company results and the closely watched PCE Prices Index due out today.
Earnings
Wall Street is again digesting somewhat disappointing big tech earnings, this time from Amazon and Apple. While Amazon's Q3 earnings and sales were in line with Wall Street expectations, the company disappointed with less-than-expected growth in its Amazon Web Services cloud business.
Maybe more importantly, Amazon's projected sales growth for Q4 came in far below analyst expectations. Apple's Q3 earnings and revenue results topped analyst estimates but Wall Street is worried about slower growth in its business services category as well as iPhone sales, both of which missed estimates.
It's worth noting that Apple CEO Time Cook said supply issues had no significant impact on the company's Q3 results, a turnaround from recent quarters and a welcome sign that supply chain headwinds are mostly in the rearview.
Analysts that are bearish on the tech sector believe growth will continue to deteriorate, however, because a lot of demand for big tech products and services was pulled forward by the pandemic. Meaning the loss of pandemic-fueled demand and stimulus dollars will now leave a "demand vacuum" that could weigh on the sector in the quarters ahead.
Today, big oil giants Exxon and Chevron are expected to post outstanding Q3 results, though weaker than Q2 due to the retreat in oil prices. Still, both companies are expected to deliver their second-highest profits ever, behind only Q2 2022.
There is some concern on Wall Street that big profits might attract unwelcome attention, however. The UK has slapped windfall taxes on energy companies and the EU is working on a similar plan, which has raised fears the US might follow suit.
AbbVie, Colgate Palmolive, Mobil, and NextEra Energy also report results today. On the data front, investors have all eyes on the PCE Prices Index due out this morning and expected to show year-over-year gains for both headline and "core" inflation (strips out food and energy).
Data to watch
Wall Street is looking for a headline PCE Prices read of +6.3%, and a "core" rate of +5.2%. If the numbers come in lower than expected, that will obviously boost the bulls' belief that the Federal Reserve is preparing to ease up on its rate hikes.
At its two-day meeting next week on November 1-2, the Fed is widely expected to lift its benchmark rate by +75-basis points. The big debate is what the Fed will do in December and bulls have high hopes that officials will signal a less aggressive hike of perhaps 50- basis points.
The European Central Bank delivered its second straight 75 basis point interest rate hike yesterday. However, many are interpreting ECB President Christine Lagarde's follow-up comments as "dovish" because she put a lot of stress on the importance of upcoming data which many expect will show the EU economy is in or near recession.
Next week, the economic data highlight will be the October Employment Situation on Friday.
Inflation reads from ISM Manufacturing on Tuesday and ISM Non-Manufacturing on Thursday will also be in the spotlight. Q3 earnings continue next week with a wide range of sectors represented. Key results include Aflac, NXP Semiconductors, and Stryker on Monday; Advanced Micro Devices, Airbnb, BP, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Phillips 66, and Uber on Tuesday; Allstate, CVS, Humana, Novo Nordisk, Nutrien, Qualcomm, Trane, and Yum Brands on Wednesday; Amgen, Cigna, ConocoPhillips, Corteva, Moderna, Monster Beverage, Nintendo, PayPal, Starbucks, and Zoetis on Thursday; and Berkshire Hathaway, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, and Hershey on Friday.
No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed within this site, support and content. Our forecasts and other content on this website should be used as learning aids. If you decide to invest real money, all trading decisions are your own. The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial. You should therefore carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Futures trading is speculative and involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades near 0.9950
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses following the mixed sentiment data from the euro area. Ahead of the key PCE inflation report from the US, however, the pair is struggling to pull away from 0.9950 as investors keep a close eye on ECB headlines.
GBP/USD tries to stabilize above 1.1500
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.1500 in the European session. The greenback holds its ground following Thursday's GDP-inspired rebound and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound. Eyes on US PCE Price Index data for September.
Gold extends slide toward $1,650 as US yields rebound
Gold stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory near $1,650 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day following Thursday's slide, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Elrond projects a 15% crash after an explosive run
Elrond price has hit a dead end after the recent rally locked horns with a four-month resistance level. Lack of buying pressure coupled with the exhaustion of buyers could be key in triggering a pullback for EGLD.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.