Key events in developed markets next week

Next week's jobs report and the personal income and spending numbers will be the key data points for markets to look out for in the US when gauging the likelihood of one more rate rise from the Federal Reserve. In the eurozone, all eyes will be on core inflation as a key factor in determining the ECB's next move in September.
US: Upcoming data will indicate the likelihood of one more rate rise
The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference indicated that the September FOMC meeting is likely to see the Fed funds policy rate range held at 5.25-5.5%. We've also seen signalling that the Fed could have to hike again later this year, given that the strength in the economy is leading to doubt that inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target with the stance of monetary policy as it currently is. The upcoming data will be important in gauging the likelihood of one more rate rise, which markets currently peg at a 50-50 call.
The jobs report and the personal income and spending numbers will be the key data points for markets, with the consensus being for a further slowing in the rate of payroll increases but the unemployment rate remaining very low at just 3.5%. Meanwhile, the income and spending numbers are likely to show that spending continues to outstrip income growth, with households continuing to rely on credit and the running down of savings to fund their lifestyle spending habits.
We suspect that this means we could see GDP expand at more than a 3% annualised rate in the third quarter – but with student loan repayments restarting in September and pandemic-era savings being run down quickly, the fourth quarter number is likely to be substantially slower. Core inflation is also looking more favourable. We expect the core personal consumer expenditure deflator to come in at a relatively benign 0.2% month-on-month, and we don't believe that the Fed will carry through with the oft-threatened final rate hike.
Eurozone: Next week will be all about inflation
For the eurozone, next week will be all about inflation. After August last year saw a huge spike in energy prices, we expect base effects to cause a drop. The most important reading to look out for will be core inflation, which remained stubbornly high at 5.5% in July and is currently being pushed higher by the effects of government subsidies. The question now is whether or not we'll begin to see some relief here. We expect the largest deceleration of core inflation to happen later in the year, but the August number will be a key factor in determining the European Central Bank's decision in September.
Key events in developed markets next week
Refinitiv, ING
Read the original content: Key events in developed markets next week
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.0800 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD staged a rebound in the European session and stabilized near 1.0800. The modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair find a foothold. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600, all eyes on Powell's speech
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 from the multi-month low it set at 1.2560 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold stays below $1,920 as focus shifts to Powell
Gold price gained traction and climbed above $1,915 after retreating toward $1,910 in the European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways above 4.2% ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech, making it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.