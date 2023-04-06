Next week's CPI report will play a big part in whether the Fed will hike rates much further. We expect it will prefer to raise rates at least one more time, however, we also see a strong probability of rates being cut later in the year given the circumstances. For the Bank of Canada, expect rates to remain unchanged as we are likely to be at the peak.
US: Strong probability of the Fed reversing course
Markets are increasingly doubtful that the Fed will be able to hike rates much further, but that could yet change after the upcoming CPI report. Another 0.4% month-on-month figure on core CPI, more than double the rate required over time to take the US back to the 2% year-on-year inflation rate target, could nudge expectations for the upcoming FOMC meeting higher.
We still think the Fed would prefer to raise rates at least once more should financial conditions allow, but we see a strong probability that it reverses course and cuts rates by 100bp later in the year as ever-tighter lending conditions, high borrowing costs, weak business sentiment and a deteriorating housing market all weigh on growth and rapidly dampen price pressures.
Canada: Rates to remain at 4.5%
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave rates unchanged next week having signalled that rates are already likely at the peak. The downside risks for global growth in the wake of recent banking turmoil only make it more likely that the next move from the central bank will be an interest rate cut.
Eurozone: February data will be key
For the eurozone, it’s an important week to get a sense of how GDP has developed over the first quarter. Industrial production and retail sales figures are both up for February, following a rise in January. They were up only moderately though and given how volatile these numbers are, February data will be key to determining whether we will see quarterly growth for the most timely consumption and production figures.
Key events in developed markets next week
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: Key events in developed markets next week
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time finding direction and moving in a tight channel at around 1.0900 on Thursday. Although the weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US came in above the market expectation, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground amid risk aversion.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2450 as mood sours
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2450 in the American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes opening in negative territory, safe-haven flows provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
Gold extends daily slide toward $2,000
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined toward $2,000 after having recovered to the $2,020 area earlier in the day. The modest rebound seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the renewed USD strength seem to be forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
RSI divergence predicts downtrend for NVDA
Nvidia's stock chart is giving off the whiff of an incoming bearish trend. Based on the last week of trading, NVDA's daily chart bears the unmistakable imprint of a RSI divergence, which typically precedes a reversal in price action.