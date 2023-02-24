Key events in developed markets next week

US data next week should help to test our hypothesis – that the strength in activity data has been largely caused by spring-like temperatures in January. Hence, we see a partial correction in the ISM services indices. House prices should remain under downward pressure, but a collapse in pricing looks unlikely at this stage.
US: Strength in activity data likely caused by favourable seasonal adjustments
January US activity data was, in general, very strong with the economy adding half a million jobs, retail sales jumping 3% month-on-month, and the ISM services new orders sub-component surging 15 points to its strongest level for five months. We cautioned that the stark contrast in weather between December’s wintery, cold conditions that caused travel chaos and January’s almost spring-like temperatures played a big part in the strength of data, while favourable-looking seasonal adjustments appear to have given an additional boost.
This week we will get a first test of that hypothesis with the ISM manufacturing and service sector reports for February. February hasn’t been especially cold, but it has been closer to the seasonal norms so we expect to see a partial correction in the ISM services indices. The manufacturing index should move higher though, aided by the China re-opening story, while the more positive European energy backdrop could also be supportive. Meanwhile, durable goods orders should fall quite a lot, but this is entirely due to volatility in Boeing aircraft orders – the company received 55 orders for aircraft in January, down from 250 in December. Outside of transportation, orders are likely to be flat.
There will also be plenty of housing data to take a look at. New home sales may get a bit of a lift due to the pleasant weather conditions in January, but the fact that mortgage applications for home purchases have halved since their peak is a huge structural headwind to overcome. Moreover, prices will remain under downward pressure given that demand has fallen so substantially, but the lack of supply means a collapse in pricing looks unlikely at this stage. There are lots of Fed speakers scheduled, but the message will remain that ongoing interest rate hikes should be expected until there is more confidence that inflation is under control.
Key events in developed markets next week
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: Key events in developed markets next week
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0550 after US inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early January below 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation rose to 4.7% in January, compared to market expectation of 4.3%, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 on hot US PCE data
GBP/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Friday. The PCE Price Index data from the US showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and triggered a USD rally, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low near $1,810 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. On the back of stronger-than-expected PCE inflation data for January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day near 3.95%, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.