A flurry of central bank meetings in Central and Eastern Europe next week mark the last major events before the festive season gets underway.
Hungary: Central bank unlikely to deliver changes to 'whatever it takes' stance
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has made it clear on several occasions that the temporary and targeted measures, introduced in mid-October, will remain in place until there is a material and permanent improvement in the general risk sentiment. Although we’ve seen some progress here, we don't think enough has changed to trigger an adjustment in the monetary policy’s hawkish “whatever it takes” setup. See our preview here.
Regarding the current account balance, we expect a significant deterioration compared to the second quarter. We see the deficit widening on energy items, considering the country’s energy dependency combined with significantly higher prices paid in hard currency.
Czech Republic: Last CNB meeting of the year to confirm a dovish majority
The Czech National Bank (CNB) will hold its last meeting of the year on Wednesday. We expect it to be a non-event, with rates and FX regimes unchanged. The new forecast will not be released until February, so it is hard to look for anything interesting at this meeting. Board members have been very open in recent days and hence there is minimal room for any surprises. The traditional dovish majority has publicly declared that interest rates are high enough and continue to choose the "wait and see" path. As always, we have heard warnings that interest rates could go up if necessary. However, the near-zero market reaction shows that the dovish view here is clear. The governor also confirmed this week that the central bank will continue to defend the koruna. At the same time, another board member confirmed that the CNB has not been active in the market for some time. So hard to look for anything new here either.
Turkey: Central bank to keep policy rate unchanged
We expect the Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) to keep the policy rate unchanged at 9% in December, having confirmed last month that it had reached the end of the easing cycle by stating that the current level of the policy rate is adequate. However, there are continued expectations for some easing in the current banking sector regulations, along with targeted credit stimulus measures such as Credit Guarantee Fund (CGF) loans. Given the CBT’s signal of strengthening the macro-prudential framework, the release of the “2023 Monetary and Exchange Rate” document will also remain in focus.
Key events in developed markets
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Key events in EMEA/LATAM next week
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: Key events in developed markets and EMEA next week
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated below 1.0650 despite upbeat PMI data from the Eurozone and Germany. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside ahead of US PMI data.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The BOE's recently published Market Participants Survey showed a median peak rate of 4.25%, helping the Pound Sterling find demand.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,780
Gold price stays in positive territory slightly above $1,780 heading into the American session on Friday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering toward 3.5%, however, XAU/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum ahead of US data.
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork could trigger mass sell-off in the altcoin, here’s what to expect
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork’s tentative deadline is March 2023. Developers are working on an upgrade to introduce proto-danksharding to the ETH network through EIP 4844 in May or June 2023.
Hawkish goodbye to 2022
In a week that saw the broader market's 2023 pivot hope dashed, investors are examining the overnight movement with great detail to determine if the collapse in risk sentiment is part of a larger economic issue