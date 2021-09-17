If the Federal Reserve surprise markets next week and take a hawkish tilt by tapering more quickly than the market was expecting then financials can potentiality gain. The reason for this is that higher interest rates typically benefit lenders as the increase in interest rates increases their profit margins.
Over the last 10 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co has risen ten times between Sept 22 and Dec 31. The average rise has been 12.68% and the largest gain was last year with a 34.79% rise. The largest fall was in 2018 with a large -15.78% loss.
Major Trade Risks: Any major negative news for JP Morgan could invalidate this outlook. If the Fed are not hawkish next week the shares could still rise, so the risk is somewhat asymmetric in terms of the Fed’s policy.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
