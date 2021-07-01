Global developments
The US Dollar has strengthened post better than expected US ADP private payroll data which showed 692k jobs were added in June against expectations of 600k. PMIs across Asia have been soft given a resurgence in cases. US crude inventory data indicated a drawdown for the sixth straight week pointing to a strong rebound in demand. Crude prices are steady ahead of the OPEC+ meet today with Brent hovering around USD 75 per barrel. US jobless claims and ISM manufacturing data due today.
Domestic developments
Core Sector contracted 3.7% MoM in May on state lockdowns. Data released by RBI yesterday showed India's External debt stood at USD 570bn as of March-end, rising USD 11bn compared to a year ago out of which Valuation led increase is USD 6.8bn. Central government fiscal deficit for April-May was 8.2% of budgeted estimates (Rs 1.23 lakh crs) compared to 59% for the same period last year on better revenue collections and RBI surplus transfer.
Equities
Dow ended 0.6% higher. Asian equities are trading in the red. The Nifty is trading a broad 15450-15900 range.
Bonds
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.04%. 3y and 5y OIS ended flat at 3.81% and 5.40% respectively. 1y t bill cut off came in at 3.89% yesterday, same as last week. The Government is likely to borrow more in this quarter to compensate states for GST shortfall. A revised calendar for Q2 is awaited.
USD/INR
USD/INR broke through the 74.30 resistance yesterday. There was heavy demand for Dollars at RBI fix. 1y forward yield ended higher at 4.47%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure between 74.00-74.50. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
