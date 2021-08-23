Global developments
While the Risk-off theme dominated throughout last week, we are seeing some recovery in sentiment in the early Asia session today. Risky assets seem to have kicked off the week on a positive note. US real rates have stabilized after a steep rise last week. The Dollar has given up gains across the board. The Euro has bounced back above the 1.17 mark. The focus this week will be on the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers from 26-28 August. Markets will watch for an announcement of taper by Fed Chair Powell and if it is announced the focus will be on the quantum of taper and timelines for taper. We believe even if the taper is announced, the Fed chair will ensure that it is communicated in the most non-disruptive manner.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic equities outperformed amid a sell-off in global equities last week. The Nifty barely ended 0.5% on the week. Asian equity indices have bounced back today with HangSeng trading 2% higher and Shanghai Composite up 1%.
Bonds
The G-sec auction on Friday went through well. The benchmark 10y bond saw demand as its spread with other securities of similar tenor has greatly normalized (i.e. it is no longer too expensive). MPC minutes suggested that most members believed maintaining accommodation for some more time was necessary to support the budding recovery. We expect the bonds to trade sideways today with a positive bias.
USD/INR
USD/INR continues to trade in an unusual low carry, low volatility environment. The rupee was a relative outperformer in the EM space amid risk-off and broad Dollar strength last week. Forward premia continued to remain under pressure on Friday with Cash-Tom at around 3.30% and 1y forward yield around 4.20%. 3m ATMF vols continue to remain subdued at 4.85%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
