In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire reveals the truth about sanctioned “too big to fail” bank bailouts and the effects of Basel III, explaining how they are connected to the global de-dollarisation and silver outperforming gold.

From new reports to the possible expansion of BRICS, the precious metals expert lists some of the biggest catalysts driving a bullish quarter for silver, identifying key obstacles to overcome - and the possible counteroffensive from the Elites.

