In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire reveals the truth about sanctioned “too big to fail” bank bailouts and the effects of Basel III, explaining how they are connected to the global de-dollarisation and silver outperforming gold.
From new reports to the possible expansion of BRICS, the precious metals expert lists some of the biggest catalysts driving a bullish quarter for silver, identifying key obstacles to overcome - and the possible counteroffensive from the Elites.
Timestamps
-
01:15 What can the gold market teach us about silver?
-
02:30 Is talking all the wrong-footed Fed have left?
-
03:50 For those waiting for the next synthetic sell-off…
-
05:30 When and how the real price of silver starts to emerge
-
06:23 How Basel 3 is making change
-
09:12 How changing gold market behaviour might have a bullish impact on the silver market
-
10:05 The latest reports
-
12:00 Sanctioned bailouts
-
13:30 The game is rigged but this time it’s different
-
15.00 Silver outperforming gold
-
16:00 There are cracks in the paper dam
-
20:25 SLV prospectus changes
-
25:25 Dedollarisation: bullish for silver
-
26:25 The key level to overcome
-
27:55 Bloomberg on BRICS
-
29:50 NATO caught wrong-footed, too
-
30:55 How the Davos crowd might react
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
