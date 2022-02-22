We remain in Free Fall risk territory. As previously mapped out.

Keeping it simple for many months now: Sell Equities. Buy Gold. With Russia/Ukraine conflict an unfortunate powerful accelerant to our already previously held view.

 

The Australian market will see increasing pressure against the 'safe haven/buy mining stocks' view of things.

South Korea begins to slump again

Consumer Morale slips to a six month low as we have seen in other parts of the world. Generally though, Asia from a consumer perspective is greatly out-performing the US and Europe.

Chart

Big Picture charts and outlook for major markets are covered in today's video.

The key take-aways however are that Stocks can fall a long way. Think 1,000 points off the SP500 and AUS200.

That is the risk. This is happening.

Chart

Gold, we have served well, in warning people to keep buying for the past 8 months.

This year's target was $2,500, before Ukraine happened.

Late this year or next, expect $3,500.

Gold

Yesterday's Power Update.

 

