The latest crisis surrounding Evergrande resulted in some contagious selling of risk assets to start the week. However, most analysts see little risk of the Evergrande crisis becoming another Lehman brothers type crash which started the 2008 financial crisis. Therefore, the latest dips in the FTSE 100 could provide a great opportunity to buy in at better prices for a possible run higher into the end of the year.
Over the last 21 years, the FTSE 100 has risen 16 times between Sept 23 and Dec 29. The average rise has been 3.07% and the largest gain was in 2001 with a 13.08% rise. The largest fall was in 2008 with a large -15.90% loss.
Major trade risks
If Brexit supply issues prove more of a problem than the UK expected this could result in some further downside in the FTSE.
If the Evergrande crisis poses more of a contagion risk then the FTSE 100 may have more room to fall lower in line with other risk assets.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
